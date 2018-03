13 year old Tarris is a bright beautiful and athletic young lady. Her basketball team went 16 and 2 last year and she says they learned more from their two losses. "You gotta have teamwork. It's just all about teamwork."

Tarris works hard at sports and in school. She makes all A's and loves math and English. Those who know Tarris say she can accomplish any goal with support.

Her greatest desire is to have a Forever Family. "It's not okay to be in foster care. You know you have somebody to love you, not like your real parents who want to throw you away...Whatever."

Tarris wants her Forever Family parents to love her and set limits. She says "I want a real family that will take care of me and discipline me when I need discipline."

"I want to be loved... Somebody to mostly love."