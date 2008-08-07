Election Results

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Polls have closed across the viewing area, and results are currently trickling in. You can review the latest results here.

Hamilton County Sheriff: Jim Hammond won with 59 percent of the votes.

Hamilton School Board 2: Chip Baker defeated Joe Dumas with 55 percent of the votes.

Hamilton School Board 4: Debra Matthews won with 55 percent of the votes.

Hamilton School Board 7: Linda Mosley won with 57 percent of the votes.

TN U.S. House Dist 3: Zach Wamp won with 90 percent of the votes.

TN GOP St House Dist 31: Jim Cobb defeated Jim Vincent with 60 percent of the votes.

TN Senate District 10: Oscar Brown defeated Basil Marceaux with 76 percent of the votes.

Bledsoe School Board Dist 2: Cha rles Young defeated Barbara Swafford with 56 percent of the votes.

Bradley Co School Board 1st Dist: Richard Baker defeated David Holloway with 50 percent of the votes. Baker received 831 votes, and Holloway received 827 votes.

Bradley Co School Board 3rd Dist: David Kelley defeated Tommy Anderson with 67 percent of the votes.

Bradley Co School Board 7th Dist: Charlie Rose defeated Tom Cassada with 51 percent of the votes.

Charleston Commissioner: Larry Anderson won with 34 percent of the votes.

Cleveland City 3rd District: Avery Johnson defeated Denis Collins with 57 percent of the votes.

Cleveland Council 5th District: Bill Robertson won with 46 percent of the votes.

Cleveland Council At Large: George Poe, Jr. defeated Nicholas Lillios with 59 percent of the votes.

Cleveland School Board At Large: Steve Morgan won with 58 percent of the votes.

Dayton City Council: Gary Louallen won with 45 percent of the votes.

Etowah Commission: Charles Slack and Ann Abbott won with 30 percent and 22 percent of the votes respectively.

Gruetli Laager Alderman: Kelly Gibbs and Rabbit Stephens won with 43 and 31 percent of the results respectively.

Grundy Sch Board 1st Dist: Jenny Roberts defeated Renae Hobbs with 64 percent of the votes.

Grundy Sch Board 2nd Dist: Leon Woodlee and Anita Meeks won with 38 percent and 33 percent of the results respectively.

Grundy Sch Board 3rd Dist: Bubba Conry defeated Iva Michelle Russell with 51 percent of the votes.

Marion Co Constable District 4: Doodle Richardson defeated Terry Davis with 57 percent of the votes.

Marion Co School Board District 1: Julie C. Bennett defeated Bedford Alllison with 84 percent of the votes.

Marion Road Superintendent: John Graham defeated Jim Hawk with 73 percent of the results.

McMinn Assessor of Property: Don Coward defeated Jack Crittenden with 74 percent of the votes.

McMinn School Board 3: Melinda King defeated Mike Williams with 63 percent of the votes.

McMinn School Board 4: Henry Webb Jr. defeated Michael Blevins with 61 percent of the votes.

McMinn School Board 5: Sharon Sliger Brown defeated Charles Liner with 77 percent of the votes.

Meigs Assessor of Property: Tim Proffitt defeated Jackie Ware with 75 percent of the votes.

Polk County Assessor of Property: Randy Yates defeated David Dishman with 70 percent of the votes.

Polk County Constable District 3: Frankie Womble defeated Cody Farmer with 64 percent of the votes.

Polk County Fourth Fractional Township Commissioner: Craig Green , Ronnie O'Neal and Daren Waters defeated John Trantham.

Polk County School Board District 1: Jayson Lamb and Tracy McAbee defeated Tom Hunt.

Polk County School Board District 2: Russ Swafford defeated Grady Samples and Ken Dickens.

Polk County School Board District 3: Mark Stone and L.W. Smith defeated Stoney Standridge and Carlton Deal.

Rhea Sales Tax Referendum was passed with 52 percent of the vote.

Richard City School Board: Bill Norman defeated Kerl Walker with 74 percent of the votes.

Sequatchie Constable Dist 1: David Swanner defeated Bruce Feagans with 77 percent of the votes.

Sequatchie Sch Board Dist 1: Steve Harmon defeated Tyke Layne with 55 percent of the votes.

Spring City Commission: Mike Jolley , Howard Gilliam and Reba Mitchell Murphy won with 33 percent, 19 percent and 13 percent respectively.

TN DEM U.S. House District 4: Lincoln Davis won with 91 percent of the votes.

There are several big races in the Channel 3 viewing area, including the seat once held by former sheriff Billy Long. The candidates are Jim Hammond, Greg Beck, Jim Winters, Fred Fuson and Tim Akins.

Hammond took an early lead in the polls.

Eyewitness News will keep you posted with details as they become available.