CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - 16-year-old Tyler is a very likeable child. his favorite thing at his group home is the candy store. His favorite food is spaghetti.

Those who know him best describe Tyler as a charming and engaging young man. He has a beautiful smile and warm brown eyes. Tyler is very affectionate but must be encouraged to recognize personal space boundaries.

Tyler needs a two-parent, energetic family. One that can encourage him to remain active as well. His parents will need to be patient and understanding, offering praise for good behavior. Tyler would do best as an only child.