Before and After Photos - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Before and After Photos

The following before and after photographs are ACTUAL patients who have been treated by Dr. James E. White and the staff at Advanced Surgical Concepts. Photographs are used with patient permission.


Before and After photo--Varicose veins of the lower extremities after endovenous laser therapy {EVLT} and foam sclerotherapy.


Before and After Endovenous Laser Therapy {EVLT} of the right lower extremity.


Before and After VeinViewer guided foam sclerotherapy.


Before and After photo--Left hand anti-aging after endovenous laser therapy {EVLT}, fillers and foam sclerotherapy.


Before and after; Liposuction of the inner thighs, outer thighs, buttocks.


Before and After Liposuction inner thighs, outer thighs, hips with medial thigh lift.


Before and after; Liquid face lift, Botox and facial fillers.


Before and after; Surgical mini-office based mid face/neck lift.


Before and after; Surgical mini-office based mid face/neck lift.


Chattanooga Office
Hamilton Office Park
7446 Shallowford Road
Suite 205, Chattanooga, TN
Phone: (423) 648-4011

(423) 473-2900
Fax: (423) 648-4014
