CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - At 17, Jessica realizes many may think she's too old to adopt, but she craves the stability a forever family could give her for the rest of her life. She is still a child, but mature enough to know what she needs.

"When you get older, you always need somebody to look up to," said Jessica. "I want a two parent home, lenient but at the same time rules. I am almost 18, but I still need rules."

Jessica loves going to church, taking part in youth activities and singing in the choir. Those who know her best say she's polite, outgoing and lovable. Her life in foster care has helped her decide on a career path.

"I kind of want to be a case worker or mentor," said Jessica. "I've been in the system 10 years and know how it feels. I think I could help somebody else."

Jessica has been in dozens of foster homes since she was 7. When asked her how she handles it, she says "it's real hard."

"I survive cause it's something I have to do," said Jessica. "It's real hard try to find that one family to stay with and be a stable life."

Adopting a 17-year-old is unconventional, but the love given will pay off great dividends.

If you'd like to find out how to adopt Jessica call the Department of Children's Services at 634-7715.