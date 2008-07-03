Holiday Weekend Warning

As many of you prepare to head out onto the water for this holiday weekend, T-V-A has a warning for you.
They are asking boaters to be extra careful on T-V-A reservoirs this weekend and throughout the summer because continuing drought conditions have left water levels on tributary reservoirs below normal for this time of year.
During conditions like these, more boating hazzards are exposed including rocks, stumps, sandbars and shoals.
