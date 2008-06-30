Melissa is the five year old daughter of 16-year-old Matrine. A forever family for them would give stability and love to a teen who needs it. It would also provide guidance for Matrine to help raise Melissa. It would also give the new parents an opportunity to be grandparents at the same time.

"I just want somebody to be there," said Matrine. "Caring parents. In foster care, I didn't have mother love, father love."

Matrine has been in foster homes since she was 11.

"It's been very hard, because I've been moved to different foster homes," said Matrine. "I haven't found that love yet. It's been very difficult."

Caregivers say Matrine is a very attentive mother and very determined to keep Melissa with her. She is doing well in school.

Melissa is very bright and will flourish in a forever family.

Matrine loves singing in her youth choir in church and she sings with Melissa.

When asked what her favorite song to sing is, Melissa answers, "Barney!"

"I love you, you love me, we're a happy family," sings Melissa. "With a great big hug and a kiss from me to you. Won't you say you love me too?"