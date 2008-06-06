Tipline Number Changes in Parker Investigation

Walker County, Georgia authorities have changed the Theresa Parker tip line telephone number.

Here is the new number: 706-638-1909 Ext. 239. Walker authorities ask that anyone with information about the Parker investigation to call this number.

The Walker County dispatcher vanished in 2007. Her estranged husband Sam, a LaFayette police officer at the time was charged in February with murder.

While Parker's body has not been found, the Walker County Sheriff's said the time was right to arrest Sam Parker in the case.

A judge denied bond at a hearing in February and Sam Parker remains in jail.



