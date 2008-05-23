Anthony: A Success Story - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Forever Family

Anthony: A Success Story

Posted: Updated:
Anthony Anthony

Update: Nov. 16

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - We first met Anthony a year and a half ago. He was hoping for a new family, a forever family. It didn't occur to him that he would join a family he already knew, a really big family.

His aunt, Christina Lockhart, lives in Nashville with her three children. She had already adopted his older siblings and was caring for another teen.

Lockhart thought Anthony was in a permanent situation, but when she learned Anthony needed her she opened her heart and home.

"I always told him I'm committed. Being committed to a child makes the difference," she said. 

Her commitment led to adoption day, and Lockhart told the judge Anthony is doing really well with ups and downs like any child.

"But just like any child, he had his curve of learning understanding what I expect at school. He didn't know I was an involved parent," she said.

An involved and amazing parent. Case workers wish they had many more like Christina.

"She's a single parent. She's dedicated to all those children," said Tajuana Mitchell, case supervisor. "It's just been a joy. This is what social work is all about.

Because he's older than 14, Anthony had a say in it too.

"Whenever we have a joyous occasion like this, we love to be a part of it and celebrate along with everyone. It's a good day," said Judge Jeff Hollingsworth.

"It's nice. Like I'm being reborn to a new family or to a new life," said Anthony.

Many of you are probably wondering how on earth Christina Lockhart is able to be a parent to seven children as a single mom and hold down a job at Vanderbilt and do it so well.

Original Story:

"Next year I want to do every sport shot put or track," said Anthony.

13-year-old Anthony is a great kid. His enthusiasm is contagious.

"I'm doing pushups, sit ups, treadmill, bicycle and lifting weights. I bench 75 pounds," he said. 

This rising 8th grader wants to help the younger students in his school by being a web leader.

"When I first came to the 6th grade, I was scared. And these 8th graders are going run me over. The web leaders came to me and said 'we're going to help you and support you through your middle school years.'"

So Anthony plans to be a web leader.

"I like helping people"

Anthony has some great adults in his life, coaches and teachers and his foster mom. But loving, permanent parents will help this youngster grow into the incredible adult he's capable of being.

"Kids my age don't ride the carousel. But I still like the carousel."

When he grows up, Anthony wants to be either an architectural engineer or in the NFL.

For more information about any adoptable child, call 634-7115 in Chattanooga. Or contact the Department of Children's Services in any Tennessee county.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:55:09 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:54:57 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.