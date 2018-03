We hope you will check in often to see this part of the WRCBtv.com website. We hope Forever Family will help hurting children find homes.

It is more difficult to find homes for older children for many different reasons, but all children deserve to be part of a loving family, a Forever Family. We are working with the Tennessee Department of Children's Services to find children who are either in foster care or group home settings and are available for adoption.

Each Monday evening we'll introduce you to another adoptable child.

You can see their stories on Channel 3 Eyewitness News at 6:00 and right here.

Cindy Sexton