Children who've experienced life in foster homes crave stability.
The adoptable boy we meet in this segment is ready for a Forever Family.
Tommy Lee says "I'd do anything to get a family. I pretty much do a lot of praying every night... Just to get a family. I've been waiting a long time."
The 14 year old boy loves football , especially playing the position of quarterback. Tommy is a loving and caring and sensitive young man. He loves to please others and desperately wants a family.
He was really excited to take part in our Forever Family segment...
"I just couldn't wait.. .Do what I could to get a family, cause I've been waiting about 3 to 4 years a family that really cares for me."
For more information about any adoptable child, call ---- in Chattanooga.
Or contact the Department of Children's Services in any Tennessee county.
You can find those numbers on this web page under Forever Family contacts.
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
