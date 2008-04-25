Children who've experienced life in foster homes crave stability.

The adoptable boy we meet in this segment is ready for a Forever Family.

Tommy Lee says "I'd do anything to get a family. I pretty much do a lot of praying every night... Just to get a family. I've been waiting a long time."

The 14 year old boy loves football , especially playing the position of quarterback. Tommy is a loving and caring and sensitive young man. He loves to please others and desperately wants a family.

He was really excited to take part in our Forever Family segment...

"I just couldn't wait.. .Do what I could to get a family, cause I've been waiting about 3 to 4 years a family that really cares for me."

