Julie Edwards is the producer and host of 3 Plus You, an entertainment program that airs weekdays at 11:00 a.m. on WRCB-TV. Before joining the show as host, she was the Traffic Reporter for Channel 3 Eyewitness News.

Julie is very involved in her church, as well as her daughters' schools so she's all too familiar with traffic problems in the Tennessee Valley as she shuttles children from one afternoon practice to another. After graduating from the University of Georgia with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, Julie worked as a reporter in Anniston, Alabama and later as an anchor at stations in Vermont and Indiana. The birth of their daughter, Emily, in 1998 spurred Julie and her husband, Mark, to move back south- closer to Julie's hometown of Atlanta. In 2004, the family welcomed a second daughter, Meg. All are happy to be in Chattanooga and, despite Julie's Georgia affiliation, happily cheer for the Vols. To contact Julie click here .