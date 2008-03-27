Contact Us

|
We value your feedback. If you have a question/comment about a news story or journalist on Channel 3 Eyewitness News, email News Director Callie Starnes at cstarnes@wrcbtv.com.
General Correspondence:
WRCB TV
|
FOR SNOW/WEATHER CLOSINGS:
If your organization already has a pre-assigned Organization ID number from previous years:
Use our web-based system.
If your organization needs an ID number or Password:
We have an online form to simplify your request | WRCB Closings Request Form
NOTE: For the security of your organization, Channel 3 will not be able to set up a Closings account for your organization via telephone or email.
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.