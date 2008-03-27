Contact Us - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Contact Us

We value your feedback. If you have a question/comment about a news story or journalist on Channel 3 Eyewitness News, email News Director Callie Starnes at cstarnes@wrcbtv.com.

General Correspondence:

WRCB TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412

Business/Person
 
E-Mail Address
 

News

Callie Starnes, News Director

 cstarnes@wrcbtv.com
WRCB Newsroom (For Press Releases)
 		 news@wrcbtv.com
 
Tracey Trumbull, Manager of Digital Content
 		 ttrumbull@wrcbtv.com

 
Breaking News Tips (Not including press releases) newstips@wrcbtv.com

Channel 3 Storm Alert Team
 
Channel 3 Storm Alert Team (General Correspondence)
 		 weather@wrcbtv.com
 

Programming
 
Pam Teague, Program Director
 		 pteague@wrcbtv.com
 
Julie Edwards, "3 Plus You" Producer jedwards@wrcbtv.com

Promotion
 
Ronnie Minton, Advertising Promotions Manager
 		 rminton@wrcbtv.com
 

Production
 
Doug Loveridge, Production Manager
 		 dlove@wrcbtv.com
 

Engineering
 
Dan Sommers, Chief Engineer
 		 dsommers@wrcbtv.com
 
Closed Caption Concerns
 		 caption@wrcbtv.com
 
Administrative
Tom Tolar, GM ttolar@wrcbtv.com
 
Kittie Nelson, Executive Assistant
 		 knelson@wrcbtv.com
 
Pam Teague, Controller
 		 pteague@wrcbtv.com
 
Suzie Bowling, Information Systems Manager
 		 sbowling@wrcbtv.com
 

Sales and Traffic
Ralph Flynn, General Sales Manager
 		 rflynn@wrcbtv.com
 
Bill Merolle, National Sales Manager
 		 bmerolle@wrcbtv.com
 
Sales (General Correspondence) sales@wrcbtv.com
ST Productions
 
General Correspondence
 		 stps@wrcbtv.com
 
Eyewitness News Today Birthday Salutes
 		 salutes@wrcbtv.com
 
   

FOR SNOW/WEATHER CLOSINGS:


If your organization already has a pre-assigned Organization ID number from previous years: 

Use our web-based system

If your organization needs an ID number or Password:

We have an online form to simplify your request | WRCB Closings Request Form


NOTE: For the security of your organization, Channel 3 will not be able to set up a Closings account for your organization via telephone or email.
 

Can't find what you're looking for?

