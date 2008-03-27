How do I submit a birthday salute to Channel 3 Eyewitness News Today? Birthday salutes air on Channel 3 Eyewitness News Today Monday through Friday between 6:25-6:30 AM. All photo submissions must include the following: Name and phone number of person submitting the salute

Name, birthdate, age of person in photo Birthday Salutes must be received by WRCB one week prior to birthdays. There are 2 ways to submit a birthday salute: Mail your birthday salute photo and above required information to:

Birthday Salutes

WRCB-TV

900 Whitehall Road

Chattanooga, TN 37405 You can e-mail your photo (as a jpeg file) and required information to salutes@wrcbtv.com . How do I submit a weather photo to Channel 3 Eyewitness News? Channel 3 is always interested in receiving your interesting weather photos to share with our viewers. Please submit your photo in a jpeg file format. Be sure to include your name and some details about the photos. E-mail to pix@wrcbtv.com . Driving Directions to our studios at 900 Whitehall Road From Soddy-Daisy and north on US 27 to WRCB TV http://goo.gl/maps/DfkE

From South Pittsburg and west on I-24 to WRCB TV http://goo.gl/maps/tjbA

From Dalton, GA north on I-75 to WRCB TV http://goo.gl/maps/BjCe

From East Brainerd south on I-75/west on I-24 to WRCB TV http://goo.gl/maps/8zTy How do I find out about internet advertising opportunities on WRCBtv.com ? The Channel 3 Eyewitness News website, wrcbtv.com offers a variety of advertising opportunities for those businesses desiring to reach the burgeoning on-line consumer audience. We specialize in developing affordable on-line targeted advertising packages designed to help your business grow. Click here to contact our advertising team or send an email to sales@wrcbtv.com . How do you get your school, church or business listed on the Channel 3 Storm Alert Closings listings? Our Channel 3 Storm Alert Closings are free, but you must register in advance. Submit your request for your organization here . How do I submit my event for the WRCBtv.com Community Calendar? Channel 3 Eyewitness News is committed to our community. We are happy to list your upcoming event on our community calendar. Click here to enter your community event. How do I submit a Press Release to the Channel 3 Eyewitness News Department? News Press Releases can be submitted by filling out our on-line submission form or you can submit them by e-mailing them to news@wrcbtv.com . Be sure to include contact information should our News Department have any questions concerning the Press Release. How do I submit a story idea to the Channel 3 Eyewitness News Room? Channel 3 Eyewitness News is happy to take story ideas from our viewers. Please use our submission form . Video Requests (copies) of Newscasts or 3 Plus You Channel 3 Eyewitness News will consider requests for video copies of previously aired news stories. Requests for copies must be made in writing by using this submission form or by mailing a letter to: Channel 3 Eyewitness News

Attention: K. Scott/Video Requests

900 Whitehall Road

Chattanooga, TN 37405



All letters of request must include: the subject of the story, the approximate date and time it aired and the purpose for which the dub is requested. Your letter must include the statement: This (copy) dub will not be used for legal or commercial purposes.

Letters can be mailed to the above address or e-mailed to stps@wrcbtv.com . There is a $25 processing fee for approved requests which must be paid in advance and can be remitted by mail to the above address by check or money order. Please allow 3-4 weeks for delivery. This form may not be used for any request for video to be used for legal, investigative or commercial purposes. Those requests must be made by letter to the address above.