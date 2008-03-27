Prizes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2010 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Prizes

Buy a $100 ticket and you could win the Chattanooga St Jude Dream Home

or one of these other great prizes!

See the house for yourself Every Saturday and Sunday from Noon-5pm beginning May 15

Open House Prize: $5,000 furniture shopping spree at Walker's Oak & More

  • 46" Samsung high-definition LCD TV, courtesy of Pediatric Dentistry of Cleveland, LLC
  • Salon products and spa services, courtesy of A Better You Day Spa
  • Talo ® SmartTouch ® kitchen faucet and accessories package, courtesy of Brizo ®
  • $1,000 gift certificate at The Blind Lady
  • Hotel stay package at Hilton Garden Inn at Hamilton Place
  • Luxurious area rug, courtesy of The Rug Rack
  • $1,000 gift certificate at Holcomb Garden Center
  • $1,000 gift certificate at Lisa's Gold & Diamonds
  • $1,000 gift card at Best Buy
  • $1,000 Target gift card, courtesy of Jody Millard Pest Control
  • $1,000 gift certificate at Hops Fun Factory
