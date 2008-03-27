Friday, February 26 2010 12:52 PM EST2010-02-26 17:52:11 GMT
The five bedroom, four bath house to be valued at approximately $350,000 is being built in the Overlook community.More
Buy a $100 ticket and you could win the Chattanooga St Jude Dream Home
or one of these other great prizes!
See the house for yourself Every Saturday and Sunday from Noon-5pm beginning May 15
Open House Prize: $5,000 furniture shopping spree at Walker's Oak & More
- 46" Samsung high-definition LCD TV, courtesy of Pediatric Dentistry of Cleveland, LLC
- Salon products and spa services, courtesy of A Better You Day Spa
- Talo ® SmartTouch ® kitchen faucet and accessories package, courtesy of Brizo ®
- $1,000 gift certificate at The Blind Lady
- Hotel stay package at Hilton Garden Inn at Hamilton Place
- Luxurious area rug, courtesy of The Rug Rack
- $1,000 gift certificate at Holcomb Garden Center
- $1,000 gift certificate at Lisa's Gold & Diamonds
- $1,000 gift card at Best Buy
- $1,000 Target gift card, courtesy of Jody Millard Pest Control
- $1,000 gift certificate at Hops Fun Factory