David Karnes comes to WRCB from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. Now he is the morning meteorologist in his hometown. David's most memorable moment at SNN was covering Hurricane Charley as it moved onshore in his viewing area. He has also served as the chief meteorologist for the NBC station in Yuma, Arizona where he also had the unique honor of covering a tropical storm that came up the gulf of California and made landfall in Yuma.

David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home. He went to King College in Bristol, Tennessee where he earned a Psychology Degree. He also attended MTSU where he earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism. He studied meteorology through Mississippi State University and has earned seals of approval from both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association. David has been married to his wife Denise for more than 15 years, and has 2 wonderful little girls, Allison and Emma. David enjoys spending his time raising his girls and spending time with family. He also enjoys being active in his church.