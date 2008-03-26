LaTrice Currie co-anchors Channel 3 Eyewitness News TODAY. She is a native Tennessean who grew up in Nashville. After graduating from Hampton University, LaTrice worked at a television station in Jackson, TN as an anchor/reporter. LaTrice joined the Channel 3 Eyewitness News Team as a general assignment reporter in 1995. She anchored the weekend news before moving to mornings. LaTrice was chosen as a 2005 Chattanooga Woman of Distinction.

She is very active in the community. LaTrice serves on the Moccasin Bend Girl Scout Council, Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Chattanooga, the advisory board for The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women, and the advisory board for Volunteers in Medicine along with other organizations. She is a member of New United Church. LaTrice also serves as the Eye On Health Reporter for Channel 3 Eyewitness News. LaTrice is married to Al Tucker and they have a son. Email LaTrice or follow her on Twitter .