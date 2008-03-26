Greg Glover anchors Live at 5:30 and Channel 3 Eyewitness News at 11:00. He also handles Crime Stoppers, Wednesday nights on Eyewitness News at 6, Band of the Week on Friday Night Football, and is host and moderator of Tennessee Insider, the weekly political round-table on Tennessee Valley PBS, WTCI-TV.

Since joining the Eyewitness News Team in September of 2003, Greg Glover has anchored news and sports and even served a stint in the Storm Alert Center as weatherman. He has covered many important stories from across the Tennessee Valley. Greg followed Volkswagen from the beginning, scouting competing sites in Alabama, reporting live from the big announcement, and anchoring from the field at Enterprise South as the first wall was raised. Greg traveled to Wolfsburg, Germany, then to Detroit and the North American International Auto Show where the new Chattanooga-made "New Mid-size Sedan" was introduced to the world as the Passat.

A political wonk, Greg has covered two Presidential visits, two Vice Presidential visits and reported live from the Presidential Debate at Nashville's Belmont University. He brought you live coverage of Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam's primary win from Nashville and the gubernatorial debate from Knoxville.

In 2007, this former University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Marching Band Drum Major followed the Ooltewah High School Marching Band to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and filed reports from New York. In the fall, he keeps the music alive bringing you the Band of the Week on Friday Night Football.

Greg is a native of Gallatin, Tennessee. He grew up in central Virginia where started in radio. While in college, he hosted the popular Love Songs at Night program which carried him from Knoxville to Charlotte, North Carolina. In the Queen City, Greg made the switch to news, weekday mornings at WLYT-FM and weekends at WCNC-TV.

In his spare time, Greg is a big band singer and award winning actor. He is proud to serve as the announcer for UT's Pride of the Southland Marching Band when needed and is the voice of the Smoky Mountain Music Festival each year in Gatlinburg.