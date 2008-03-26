How to Purchase a Ticket - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

How to Purchase a Ticket

    You have a chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and other great prizes. Winners will be drawn during the St. Jude television special on WRCB Channel 3, June 27, 2010. More

    The five bedroom, four bath house to be valued at approximately $350,000 is being built in the Overlook community.More

Purchase Tickets Through our Toll-Free Number
Call  1-800-750-6962.

Tickets may also be reserved by visiting www.dreamhome.org

 

 

 Tickets On Sale!

 

 Only 7,500 $100 Tickets are Available

3 Convenient Ways to Purchase Tickets

You Can Purchase tickets at any of these Trust Federal Credit Union Locations

At the Northgate Mall
across from Belk
2186 Northgate Park Lane
Chattanooga, TN  37415
Phone: 423-870-7610
Mon. - Thurs. 9:00 - 5:00 EST 
Friday 9:00 - 6:00 EST, Sat. 9:00am - 1:00 pm

Unum Branch
One Fountain Square,
Unum Building
Chattanooga, TN 37402
Toll Free: 1-800-735-0584
Mon. - Thurs. 9:00 - 5:00 EST
Friday 9:00 - 6:00 EST

Hamilton Branch
7555 Goodwin Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Phone: 423-490-2490
Mon. - Fri. 8:00 - 4:30 EST
Closed for Lunch 1:15 - 2:15 EST

Blue Ridge Branch
1111 Market Street - 5/South
Chattanooga, TN 37402
Phone: 423-321-5246
Mon. - Thurs.  8:00 - 4:00 EST
Fri.: 8:00 - 4:30 EST
Closed for Lunch 1:00 - 2:00 EST

Or any of these Lowe's Locations

 Lowes of Athens
1751 South Congress Pkwy
Athens, TN 37303 
(423) 745-1153 (Tel)
(423) 745-7445 (Fax)
Mon-Sat 7-9, Sun 9-7
     
Lowe's Of Chattanooga
2180 Gunbarrel Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421 
(423) 954-2400 (Tel)
(423) 954-2422 (Fax)
Mon-Sat 6-10, Sun 8-8
 
 Lowe's Of Cleveland 
229 Paul Huff Parkway Nw
Cleveland, TN 37312  
(423) 476-9088 (Tel)
(423) 476-5546 (Fax)
Mon-Sat 6-10, Sun 8-8
 
      
Lowe's Of N. Chattanooga
5428 Highway 153
Hixson, TN 37343 
(423) 876-5674 (Tel)
(423) 876-4447 (Fax)
Mon-Sat 6-10, Sun 8-8
 
Lowe's Of Kimball 
525 Dixie Lee Center Road
Kimball, TN 37347 
 (423) 837-3110 (Tel)
(423) 837-3113 (Fax)
Mon-Sat 6-9, Sun 8-7
 
Lowe's Of Dayton 
3535 Rhea County Hwy
Dayton, TN 37321
(423) 775-8914 (Tel) 
(423) 775-8917â€Ž (Fax)
Mon-Sat 7-9, Sun 9-7
 


                       Toll free telephone and internet services and reservations are provided as a convenience and do not constitute the sale of a ticket by telephone or mail. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Giveaway conducted by ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Permittee.

For complete terms and conditions Click here

