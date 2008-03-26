The five bedroom, four bath house to be valued at approximately $350,000 is being built in the Overlook community.

You have a chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and other great prizes. Winners will be drawn during the St. Jude television special on WRCB Channel 3, June 27, 2010.

How to Purchase a Ticket

Purchase Tickets Through our Toll-Free Number

Call 1-800-750-6962.

Tickets may also be reserved by visiting www.dreamhome.org

Tickets On Sale!

Only 7,500 $100 Tickets are Available

3 Convenient Ways to Purchase Tickets

You Can Purchase tickets at any of these Trust Federal Credit Union Locations

At the Northgate Mall

across from Belk

2186 Northgate Park Lane

Chattanooga, TN 37415

Phone: 423-870-7610

Mon. - Thurs. 9:00 - 5:00 EST

Friday 9:00 - 6:00 EST, Sat. 9:00am - 1:00 pm



Unum Branch

One Fountain Square,

Unum Building

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Toll Free: 1-800-735-0584

Mon. - Thurs. 9:00 - 5:00 EST

Friday 9:00 - 6:00 EST



Hamilton Branch

7555 Goodwin Road

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Phone: 423-490-2490

Mon. - Fri. 8:00 - 4:30 EST

Closed for Lunch 1:15 - 2:15 EST

Blue Ridge Branch

1111 Market Street - 5/South

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Phone: 423-321-5246

Mon. - Thurs. 8:00 - 4:00 EST

Fri.: 8:00 - 4:30 EST

Closed for Lunch 1:00 - 2:00 EST

Or any of these Lowe's Locations

Lowes of Athens 1751 South Congress Pkwy Athens, TN 37303 (423) 745-1153 (Tel) (423) 745-7445 (Fax) Mon-Sat 7-9, Sun 9-7 Lowe's Of Chattanooga 2180 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN 37421 (423) 954-2400 (Tel) (423) 954-2422 (Fax) Mon-Sat 6-10, Sun 8-8 Lowe's Of Cleveland 229 Paul Huff Parkway Nw Cleveland, TN 37312 (423) 476-9088 (Tel) (423) 476-5546 (Fax) Mon-Sat 6-10, Sun 8-8 Lowe's Of N. Chattanooga 5428 Highway 153 Hixson, TN 37343 (423) 876-5674 (Tel) (423) 876-4447 (Fax) Mon-Sat 6-10, Sun 8-8 Lowe's Of Kimball 525 Dixie Lee Center Road Kimball, TN 37347 (423) 837-3110 (Tel) (423) 837-3113 (Fax) Mon-Sat 6-9, Sun 8-7 Lowe's Of Dayton

3535 Rhea County Hwy

Dayton, TN 37321

(423) 775-8914 (Tel) (423) 775-8917â€Ž (Fax) Mon-Sat 7-9, Sun 9-7





Toll free telephone and internet services and reservations are provided as a convenience and do not constitute the sale of a ticket by telephone or mail. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Giveaway conducted by ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Permittee.

For complete terms and conditions Click here