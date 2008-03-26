David Carroll co-anchors Channel 3 Eyewitness News Live at 5 and Channel 3 Eyewitness News at 6.



In addition to his anchoring duties, David reports on educational issues in his nightly School Patrol reports.



Among his recent honors are the 2016 Chattanooga's Best Columnist/Reporter and Best TV Personality, 2015 Distinguished Citizen and Lifetime Achievement Award from the Freedoms Foundation of Chattanooga, Tennessee School Bell Award for outstanding coverage of education, three awards for Excellence in Education reporting from the Tennessee School Board Association, and the Beacon Award from the Georgia School Boards Association.



David, who joined Channel 3 in 1987, also anchors Eyewitness News election coverage.



David is the author of "Volunteer Bama Dawg," a collection of his humorous newspaper columns, and "Chattanooga Radio and Television" a history of broadcasting in the Scenic City (www.chattanoogaradiotv.com). Since publication of the books, David has spoken to more than one hundred local clubs, civic groups and churches.



Before embarking on his television news career, he was one of Chattanooga's top radio announcers, beginning at the legendary WFLI, and then hosting morning shows on WGOW and KZ-106, which he signed on the air in 1978. He currently hosts a weekend "stories behind the hits" show called "The Vinyl Express" on Chattanooga's Big 95.3 FM.



David grew up in Alabama. David, his wife Cindy, and their two sons, Chris and Vince, make their home in Chattanooga.



Email David or follow David on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DavidCarroll3 or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/David-Carroll/157765250940931 His personal website is http://www.chattanoogaradiotv.com/

