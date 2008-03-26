Paul Barys has been the Chief Meteorologist of the Channel 3 Eyewitness News Storm Alert Team since 1985.

He began his career in private weather forecasting in 1974 before moving to television broadcasting in 1975. He joined Channel 3 after working at stations in Washington , North Carolina , Fort Wayne , Indiana and Cleveland , Ohio.

He received his B.S. in Meteorology from Northern Illinois University , and the American Meteorological Society's Television Seal of Approval in 1975. He and wife Sarah live in Red Bank.