Cindy Sexton celebrated 30 years with Channel 3 Eyewitness News in 2015. She co-anchors Live at 5:00, Eyewitness News at 6:00, and Eyewitness News at 11:00pm. She was a part of Channel 3's Veterans History Project which recorded more than 600 stories of veterans here in the Tennessee Valley . More than 100 were shown on Channel 3 Eyewitness News, including her father's story as a Marine in Guadalcanal in WW II.

She has enjoyed taking part in community activities and has served on the boards of directors of several charitable organizations. They include the YMCA, Center for Youth Issues, Junior Achievement, Craniofacial Foundation of America and FCA. She is currently involved with the Helene Di Stefano Fund to help women fighting breast cancer. She's been recognized as one of Chattanooga 's Di stinguished Women and the Heart Association named her its Citizen of the Year in 2005. Cindy's educational background includes an English, speech and theatre arts degree from Murray State University where she was on the intercollegiate debate and speech team.