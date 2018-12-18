SOURCES: Rusty Wright interviews for UTC Football Head Coaching vacancy
Sources confirm to Ch. 3 Sports Director Paul Shahen that former UTC football player and assistant coach Rusty Wright interviewed for the Mocs football head coaching vacancy.
Rusty was a four year letterman in the mid 90's at UTC. After graduating in 1996 he spent 12 years in two stints on the Mocs football staff.
His most recent time on UTC's staff was a four year stint from 2013 to 2016 under Head Coach Russ Huesman. Wright coached linebackers and special teams for Huesman.
After UTC Wright left for Georgia State where he currently coaches inside linebackers. Also currently on Georgia State's staff is former UTC All-American Quarterback Jacob Huesman who is serving as a graduate assistant.
Rusty was in Chattanooga Monday night to watch his daughter who plays basketball for Belmont play basketball against the Chattanooga women.
As one source said, "It seems it's Rusty's job to lose at this point."
Tom Arth left UTC after two seasons last week for the Akron job.