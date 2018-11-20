NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee believe someone threw a chunk of concrete from a highway overpass, killing a driver who was on his way to work.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says 54-year-old Joe C. Shelton Jr. was killed when the concrete came through his front windshield and hit him in the face. The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday while Shelton was driving on Interstate 24 near downtown Nashville. Shelton was traveling from his home in Pleasant View to his job at a Nissan plant in Smyrna.

Tennessee Transportation Department bridge inspectors determined the concrete was not part of the nearby Shelby Avenue Bridge. They say the chunk more closely resembles a roadway curb.

Police believe the chunk was thrown from the bridge and are reviewing available surveillance footage of the area.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.