TALLASSEE, AL (WSFA) - Three people are dead in what is being called a double-murder/suicide in the city of Tallassee, located about 25 minutes outside Montgomery.

According to Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock, an unidentified man crashed his vehicle into another vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, located off Gilmer Avenue, Tuesday morning. The man then got out of his vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the other vehicle.

Multiple law enforcement units are on the scene and are focused on a white SUV that has a large sheet covering its cabin.

Hammock, who called the situation a double-murder/suicide, said after firing into the vehicle, the man turned the gun on himself, taking his own life.

One of the victims died on the scene. The second was found in critical condition but died before a medical helicopter that was en route to the scene could reach her.