Independence Day is almost here. That means it is time to start planning your July 4 celebrations.

Pops on the River is back again this year in the Scenic City. The Independence Day celebration is scheduled to take place in Coolidge Park on July 3.

The free outdoor event patriotic concert will feature the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera as well as veteran songwriters with "Operation Song." A large fireworks display will cap off the night around 9:45 pm.

The entertainment will begin at 5:00 pm with a special tribute to veterans. The Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra will begin their program at 8:00.

Concessions will also be available at the event. Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to use during the program.

"This year a special mobile mural by Latino artists and made possible through an Equity in the Arts grant from ArtsBuild will be on exhibit in the Peace Grove at Coolidge Park," a Pops on the River spokesperson explained.

Traffic will be impacted by this celebration. Coolidge Park will close to vehicular traffic at 4:00 pm on July 3. There will be a free shuttle running from the Republic parking lots between 4th and 5th Streets from 4:30 pm-11:00 pm. The lots are pay-to-park lots. The shuttle will pick-up and drop off on the north side of the river near the Chattanooga Theatre Centre at the intersection of Tremont and River Streets.