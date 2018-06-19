A man wanted in connection with a burglary at a Sequatchie County elementary school is now behind bars.

Steven Lamar Swanger, 45, turned himself in, the Dunlap Police Department explained.

Swanger was wanted for his involvement in a burglary and theft of electronic items from Griffith Elementary School.

Monday, officers learned that electronics had been stolen from the school. Security video footage showed Swanger entering the school around 3:00 am on Sunday, June 10. Video also showed him leaving the school with the stolen items.

Officers served a search warrant at Swanger's home and found three laptop computers, a flat screen TV, a computer monitor and other stolen items. Swanger was not home at the time of the search. A warrant was issued for his arrest.