The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a stolen utility trailer.

The 18-foot utility trailer was taken from Amy Lane in Ringgold, the sheriff's office explained.

The trailer was hauling a sheet of 18 feet by 7 feet diamond plate steel.

If you have any information that can help detectives locate this trailer, contact Detective Mike Tinker at 706-935-2424 ext. 1012.

 
