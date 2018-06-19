HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) - A Lakeland man shared this video with us after his friend came to the rescue of an alligator that was being attacked by a python in the Florida Everglades this weekend.

Jack Hubbard said he his friend and professional trapper, Mike Kimmel of Indiantown were driving around Everglades National Park Friday when they encountered a python and noticed something was off.

Kimmel soon realized the snake was attacking an alligator and jumped into action.

He grabbed the snake, causing it to loosen its grip on the gator, which allowed the distressed reptile to escape and run back into the water.