News
Convenient or creepy? Thousands of hotels will soon have Amazon’s Alexa by your bedside
The participating chains include Marriott, Westin, St. Regis and Aloft Hotels.
Tuesday, June 19th 2018, 10:01 am EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, June 19th 2018, 10:03 am EDT
Amazon revealed that it will soon put Echo smart speakers equipped with the virtual assistant Alexa in thousands of hotel rooms.
The participating chains include Marriott, Westin, St. Regis and Aloft Hotels.
NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports on the potential privacy concerns some have, as well as Amazon’s response.