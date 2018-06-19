Wanted GA man arrested in Hamilton Co. for aggravated battery
A wanted man from Whitfield County is now in custody.
Michael David Ricketts, 19, of Dalton was arrested in Hamilton County Monday.
Ricketts was wanted for a charge of aggravated battery, other weapon after a girl he knew was knocked unconscious.
On Sunday, Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home where the girl was unconscious, according to a police report.
Deputies found the girl with an excessive amount of bruising and bite marks on her body.
An ambulance took her to a local hospital.
Ricketts, who was safeguarding her when first responders arrived, was also taken to a hospital to be checked out because he was acting like he was possibly under the influence of narcotics.
A small amount of crystal meth was found in the room where Ricketts and the girl had been.
Another woman who was at the scene gave a statement to Whitfield County deputies.
Ricketts is currently in the Hamilton County Jail.