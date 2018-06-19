A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with one count of cruelty to children in the first degree for injuries sustained by his two-month-old son.

The infant was transported to the children’s hospital unresponsive and with unexplained life threating injuries.

Joel Maggi, of Chatsworth, was arrested by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office after the Murray County Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) office contacted MCSO after reports received by T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga, TN.

Joel Maggi was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.