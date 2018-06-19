One family is showing the reason why, even if you take all the precautions, you need to carefully watch children around pools.

The family's new pool included a safety cover for the ladder, but it was no match for a 2-year-old. 

Mom steps in to take the child down. Dad says they recorded the video to prove a point about a possible design flaw and a safety reminder as we head into the summer months. 

The family plans to add a fence around the pool to better protect their toddler and have reached out to the manufacturer about the ladder's safety cover. 

 
