Movie hero honors Waffle House hero
A movie hero honored a real life hero at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Monday night.
It happened when Chadwick Boseman, better known as Marvel's "Black Panther," won the "Best Hero" award. But when he took the stage to accept the award, the actor honored James Shaw Jr.
Shaw was the hero customers who wrestled a rifle away from the suspect in a mass shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House in April.
He received a standing ovation as Boseman gave him the award.