Good Tuesday. With summer starting on Thursday it seems we are getting a bit of an early start. Today and tomorrow will be similar with lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s, LOTS of humidity, and a few isolated thunderstorms both afternoons.

Thursday marks the beginning of summer, and we will actually be a few degrees cooler Thursday with a high of 87. We will see the ridge of high pressure that has been our primary weather feature eroding, and allowing for a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon ahead of a front to our west.

Friday the front will slowly slide through Chattanooga allowing for a good chance for scattered showers and storms on and off through the day. The high Friday will reach the mid to upper 80s.

I expect a few afternoon showers and storms Saturday afternoon also as the high soars to near 90.

Sunday we return to the low 90s. I don't expect many showers or storms, but one or two may sneak through ahead of a front developing to our north.

Monday that front will sag to the south, making rain likely to start next week.

Through the weekend we could see 1.5" to 2" of rain.

David Karnes

TUESDAY