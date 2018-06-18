News
Ringgold OF Andre Tarver named to Under-Armour All-American Team, headed to Wrigley Field
Monday, June 18th 2018, 11:52 pm EDT
Updated:
Monday, June 18th 2018, 11:52 pm EDT
Ringgold two sport star Andre Tarver was selected to play in the Under-Armour All-American baseball game.
The outfielder will now play at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL in the Under Armour All-American baseball game on July 20.
Tarver is currently trying out for Team USA baseball.