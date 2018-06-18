The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested a Chattanooga teenager for the abuse and murder of a South Pittsburg toddler back in 2016.

District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor and TBI Special Agents joined investigators with the South Pittsburg Police Department in investigating the injuries sustained by 2-year-old Zayne Harper. Those injuries later resulted in the toddler's death.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that indicated that the mother's boyfriend at the time of the incident as being responsible for the injuries and death of Zayne.

On Monday, a juvenile warrant was served on the teen, charging him with one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Child Abuse.

Since the suspect was a juvenile at the time of the incident, his name is not being released. He was booked into the Marion County jail, where he is being held on bond.