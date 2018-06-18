Bernice King denounces Trump Administration policy of separating families at border
In the wake of President Trump's "Zero Tolerance" policy regarding the separation of crossing the US-Mexico border, Dr. Bernice King posted a series of messages on social media late Sunday quoting and echoing her father, civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
King's first message, posted to Twitter at 3:37 Sunday afternoon, focused on the inequalities of both the nation's immigration system and the nation's justice system.
"Today...
Some fathers are separated from their children because of cruelty & discrimination in U.S. immigration policies.
Some fathers are separated from their children because of cruelty & discrimination in the U.S. Criminal 'Justice' System.
Raise your voice. Work your vote."
King's second message, was posted to Twitter at 8:56 p.m., and suggested that some in America may be blind to what is going on in relation to the border controversy.
"#America still has not learned. Wake up, everybody. We are living in troubling times. To ignore what is happening is to our own detriment. #FamiliesBelongTogether #ImmigrantChildren #SpeakOut"
That Tweet also provides an often-quoted passage from German anti-Nazi theologian Martin Niemoller:
"First they came for the Socialists,
and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists,
and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews,
and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--
and there was no one left to speak for me."
