In the wake of President Trump's "Zero Tolerance" policy regarding the separation of crossing the US-Mexico border, Dr. Bernice King posted a series of messages on social media late Sunday quoting and echoing her father, civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

King's first message, posted to Twitter at 3:37 Sunday afternoon, focused on the inequalities of both the nation's immigration system and the nation's justice system.

READ MORE | Three former first ladies condemn Trump border policy

"Today...

Some fathers are separated from their children because of cruelty & discrimination in U.S. immigration policies.

Some fathers are separated from their children because of cruelty & discrimination in the U.S. Criminal 'Justice' System.

Raise your voice. Work your vote."

King's second message, was posted to Twitter at 8:56 p.m., and suggested that some in America may be blind to what is going on in relation to the border controversy.

"#America still has not learned. Wake up, everybody. We are living in troubling times. To ignore what is happening is to our own detriment. #FamiliesBelongTogether #ImmigrantChildren #SpeakOut"

That Tweet also provides an often-quoted passage from German anti-Nazi theologian Martin Niemoller:

"First they came for the Socialists,

and I did not speak out--

Because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the Trade Unionists,

and I did not speak out--

Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews,

and I did not speak out--

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me--

and there was no one left to speak for me."