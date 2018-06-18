The #1 meditation app in both app stores is enlisting the help of a beloved painter to help people fall asleep.

"Calm", which was named Apple's "App of the Year" in 2017, secured the rights to Bob Ross and "The Joy of Painting" and has added it to a selection of bedtime stories.

If you don't remember the name, you'll likely remember the face and afro of Ross who had a program on PBS across the country in the 80s and 90s. "The Joy of Painting" featured Ross talking to an audience while painting mountains, trees, streams and other landscapes. His soothing voice and calm personality made him a celebrity.

After he passed away in 1995, he became an even bigger star as a younger generation discovered his work on YouTube.

In "Calm", Ross' TV show is used to help people fall asleep. It's audio only of one episode which lasts around 23 minutes. Listeners hear his voice as he describes what he is painting as well as the occasional brush stroke on the canvas.

"Calm" is used by millions of people every day to relieve stress and anxiety as well as to help them fall asleep. There are many other bedtime stories along with music to help people drift off to sleep.