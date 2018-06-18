The Dunlap Police Department continues to look for a man who's been missing for more than two months.

Investigators say 29-year-old Matthew Tyler Henry was last seen by police as he was getting out of his car on April 15 in Dunlap.

No one has heard from him since, including friends and family.

Henry has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5'9" tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you know anything about this case, please call Detective Robert Raber at 423-949-3319 or 423-949-9912.