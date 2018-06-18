The Athens Police Department is investigating after gunshots were fired at the Lee Manor Apartments.

Officers were called to the apartments in the 1800 block of Lee Drive on Thursday, June 14. When they arrived, they were told a man had walked up to one of the apartments and had fired numerous gunshots into it, according to a press release.

There were three people inside the apartment at the time, but officers were only able to speak with two of the individuals.

One of the people had already the scene before officers could interview him or her. None of the people in the apartment were injured.

Police say they "have a suspect against whom charges are expected."