Trump wants to establish 'space force' as sixth military branch
President Trump is directing the Department of Defense and the Pentagon to create "a space force" as the sixth military branch, he said in a speech Monday.
Monday, June 18th 2018, 12:57 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, June 18th 2018, 12:57 pm EDT
President Donald Trump declared Monday he would move to make a new branch of the military focused solely on space.
"I am hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a space force as the sixth branch of the armed forces," Trump said during a meeting of the National Space Council.
"Our destiny beyond the Earth is not only a matter of national identity but a matter of national security," Trump said.
He first floated the idea of a space force as a part of his national security strategy during a speech on March 13, saying "space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air, and sea,"
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.