President Donald Trump declared Monday he would move to make a new branch of the military focused solely on space.

"I am hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a space force as the sixth branch of the armed forces," Trump said during a meeting of the National Space Council.

"Our destiny beyond the Earth is not only a matter of national identity but a matter of national security," Trump said.

He first floated the idea of a space force as a part of his national security strategy during a speech on March 13, saying "space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air, and sea,"