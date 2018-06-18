UPDATE: Claude Ramsey, who served as Hamilton County Mayor and Deputy Governor for Gov. Bill Halsam, has died at the age of 75.

Ramsey played a large role in bringing Volkswagen to Chattanooga in 2008 and developing the Tennessee Riverpark.

After his time serving as mayor, Ramsey became Deputy Governor to Haslam.

Former Chattanooga Mayor, U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, released a statement Monday morning, which reads:

“Dedicated, prudent, humble, and wise. These are the leadership qualities with which Claude Ramsey led our county,” said Corker. “When I was elected mayor of Chattanooga, I had the privilege of becoming his partner, particularly as it related to economic development. During that time, I especially loved our early morning phone calls to discuss how to execute our community’s shared vision. I spoke with him again by phone last Thursday and shared with him not only what an honor it was to work with him over the years but also how grateful I have been to call him a true friend. My heart goes out to Jan and the entire Ramsey family during this difficult time.”

Current Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger described Ramsey as "a dedicated public servant" who "had the best interests of the people of this community in his heart."

Coppinger also said "Claude worked tirelessly to improve education and was at the forefront of making Hamilton County a manufacturing center again.

We will miss his wisdom, insight, kindness, humor and most of all friendship.



My thoughts and prayers are with Jan, his children and their grandchildren."