Major shake-up as Gerald McCormick drops re-election bid
The move has major ramifications for the District 26 contest. McCormick said his resignation opens a seven-day opportunity for Republicans who live in the district.
Monday, June 18th 2018, 10:29 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, June 18th 2018, 11:39 am EDT
State Rep. Gerald McCormick, R-Chattanooga, says he won't seek re-election to the House District 26 seat he's held for nearly 14 years and he will officially withdraw from the contest Monday. He also will resign from the House on Oct. 1 as he takes a full-time job working for a local firm expanding its presence in Nashville.
