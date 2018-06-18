More heat and humidity today, with a few storms
Good Monday! As we start a brand new week we will see much the same weather as we experienced this weekend. The heat and humidity will be in full bloom with highs this afternoon in the low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Limit doing things outdoors to the morning or evening hours, and try to avoid being out in the heat of the day as much as possible. We will probably see one or two thunderstorms pop up that could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. They will be few and far between, however.
I expect the same through Wednesday. Hot and muggy each day with lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s, and one or two thunderstorms each afternoon.
Thursday summer will officially begin at 6:07 AM eastern time. We will remain hot and humid as the high soars to 91, but we may have a few more widespread storms in the afternoon. Friday through the weekend will be the same. Be aware of scattered storms each afternoon.
For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes
MONDAY
- 8am... Patchy Fog, 71
- Noon... Partly Cloudy, 87
- 5pm... Isolated Storms, 93