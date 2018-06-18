Good Monday! As we start a brand new week we will see much the same weather as we experienced this weekend. The heat and humidity will be in full bloom with highs this afternoon in the low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Limit doing things outdoors to the morning or evening hours, and try to avoid being out in the heat of the day as much as possible. We will probably see one or two thunderstorms pop up that could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. They will be few and far between, however.