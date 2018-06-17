Over 900 North Georgia Electric customers are without power in Ft. Oglethorpe.

Catoosa County Dispatch told Channel 3 that a call came in around 5:45 pm that the transformer pole in front of the CVS on Battlefield Parkway had snapped in half.

Power lines are down across the city, the spokesperson explained. Red lights along Battlefield Parkway are also out.

The North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation's outage map shows that almost 1,000 customers are currently in the dark.

The spokesperson said crews are working to get the lights back on.

You can stay informed about North Georgia power outages by visiting the NGEMC website.