Tree falls, damages Cleveland home during Sunday storm
A tree fell on a home in Cleveland Sunday afternoon.
Sunday, June 17th 2018, 6:08 pm EDT
Updated:
Sunday, June 17th 2018, 6:08 pm EDT
The Cleveland Fire Department responded to the home on Woodbine Circle Northwest around 4:45 pm.
A fire department spokesperson told Channel 3 that the tree was knocked over during a storm. It fell on the back of a home causing minor damage to the roof. It also caused a small amount of cosmetic damage inside the home.
No injuries were reported.