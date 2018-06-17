A video of a fight between a man and a Chattanooga Police officer is being shared on social media.

The video was posted on Twitter around 3:00 am Saturday. Channel 3 has confirmed the fight on Station Street.

An arrest affidavit confirmed that William Alexander Floyd is the man shown in the video.

The language used in this video may be offensive to others.

CPD officers responded to a simple assault at on Station Street.

"Police were on scene providing crowd control [in front] of Regans Dance Club when a tussle broke out between several parties and club bouncers," the affidavit explains.

When officers stepped in to break up the fight, Floyd stepped in front of them. He then tried to stop the officers from breaking up the tussle by pushing one officer back away from the fighting parties.

The officer tried to detain Floyd, but Floyd resisted and punched the CPD officer in the head "breaking his prescription glasses."

Officers were able to take Floyd into custody. He was charged with assault, vandalism/malicious mischief, resisting arrest or obstruction of legal process and disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail but has since bonded out.

Channel 3 reached out to the Chattanooga Police Department for more information. They sent us the following statement: