Hamilton Co. HAZMAT responds to fuel spill in TN River from boat
Chattanooga firefighters responded to an emergency on water just after 2:45 am Sunday.
Sunday, June 17th 2018, 12:22 pm EDT by
Updated:
Sunday, June 17th 2018, 12:24 pm EDT
Firefighters were called to the 150 block of Riverfront Parkway where a boat was partially submerged, according to Chattanooga Fire Department PIO Bruce Garner.
A part of Hamilton County's HAZMAT team responded to the scene around 7:45 am to help contain a fuel spill from the boat. They used an absorbent boom to contain the fuel, a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security explained.
Garner said there is no danger to the public.
