Chattanooga firefighters responded to an emergency on water just after 2:45 am Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the 150 block of Riverfront Parkway where a boat was partially submerged, according to Chattanooga Fire Department PIO Bruce Garner.

A part of Hamilton County's HAZMAT team responded to the scene around 7:45 am to help contain a fuel spill from the boat. They used an absorbent boom to contain the fuel, a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security explained.

Garner said there is no danger to the public.