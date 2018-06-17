The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Hamilton County Jail inmate reportedly stabbed another inmate Saturday night.

Multiple sources confirmed to Channel 3 that this incident happened just before 11:00 pm.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's told Channel 3 that an inmate was taken from the jail to receive treatment for "puncture wounds." It is not known at this time if that inmate has been released and taken back to jail.

"Another inmate is reportedly responsible for the injuries," the HCSO spokesperson added. "A criminal investigation was initiated, but not clear on details and no identifications will be released at this point."